On this World Sleep Day, a reminder you likely don’t get enough

Friday was National Sleep Day, and if you’re like most Americans, you likely didn’t get a good night’s sleep last night — or most nights, for that matter.

Our country is chronically sleep deprived, experts say, and pandemic stress has only made matters worse. The latter condition even has a name: coronasomnia.

According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, the average person only gets five of the recommended seven to nine hours of shut-eye per night. The non-scientific poll from the nutritional beverage company LIFEAID shows that more than 60% say they can’t remember the last time they felt fully rested, with just 8% saying they felt rested after waking up in the morning. And 61% of those polled say they have trouble falling asleep at least three times a week.

Sixty-one percent blamed 2020’s one-two punch of the pandemic and a biting election season with keeping away the Sandman.

The American Psychological Association estimates that 50 million to 70 million adults in the U.S. have chronic sleep disorders.