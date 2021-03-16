“St. Pat’s at St. Pete’s” is going virtual this year. It is the the 23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day concert benefiting St. Peter’s Landmark after last year’s COVID-19 cancellation.

The videotaped program will be posted to YouTube Mar. 17. Go to YouTube and enter the link “St Pats at St Petes Dalles 2021.”

Bagpiper Rory O’Halloran joins Cascade Singers community choir directed by Garry Estep, the “Anytime Gals,” Mairead Beane-Kelly dancing a jig, and the “Almost-All-Irish-Almost-All-Brass Band” for Irish classical music, a novelty number, traditional favorites and a sing-along.

The benefit concert goes a long way toward paying the historic concert venue’s utility bills that continue in spite of the closures of this past year.

Send donations to St. Peter’s Landmark, P.O. Box 882, The Dalles, OR 97058.

Photos Contributed:

Rory O’Halloran’s highland pipes announce the Cascade Singers’ virtual 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Concert. The music-filled benefit for St. Peter’s Landmark can be accessed on YouTube by entering the link St. Pat’s at St. Pete’s Dalles 2021.

Mairead Beane Kelly dances a jig during the Cascade Singers’ virtual 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Concert. The music-filled benefit for St. Peter’s Landmark can be accessed on YouTube by entering the link St. Pat’s at St. Pete’s Dalles 2021.

Susan Stewart on the washtub bass and Dennis Williams on clarinet tune up their instruments in the “Almost-All-Irish-Almost-All-Brass Band.” It’s part of the Cascade Singers’ virtual 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Concert. The music-filled benefit for St. Peter’s Landmark can be accessed on YouTube by entering the link St. Pat’s at St. Pete’s Dalles 2021.

A novelty number by Percy French, the Irish music hall composer of humorous songs is featured in the Cascade Singers’ 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Concert. Narrator (Karl Vercouteren) and Mary Ann (Kris Dombroski) tune in to her heartthrob, ‘Whistlin’ Phil McHugh’ (Sam Woolsey). The music-filled benefit for St. Peter’s Landmark can be accessed on YouTube by entering the link St. Pat’s at St. Pete’s Dalles 2021.