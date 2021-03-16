Candidate Filing Deadline is 3/18 in Hood River & Wasco Counties

From Hood River County:

Hi,

Just wanted to remind you that the candidate filing deadline for the May 18, 2021 Special District election is this Thursday, March 18th. Our office will be open until 5 pm to accept filings. It is also the last day for someone who has filed to withdraw.

The open positions and filing information (including who has already filed to be on the ballot) are available on our Hood River County website on the Current Elections page. People can also call our office at 541-386-1422 for assistance or to be let into our building.

From Wasco County:

