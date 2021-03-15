Man robs bank to get money to purchase the car he used to rob the bank…

A Texas man was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for robbing a bank, but that’s not the kicker. The kicker is he used a BMW loaner car to do it, and then returned to the dealership to attempt to purchase the vehicle with the stolen funds, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

The man, 50-year-old Eric Dion Warren, pulled the stunt in 2019 and was in the process of finalizing the purchase of the BMW when he went into AIM Bank in Wolfforth, Texas and approached a teller with a fast food paper bag and note declaring her only wanted “100s and 50s.”

The teller filled the bag with cash from her drawer including a pack of 20’s with marked serial numbers.

Warren then returned to the dealership where he attempted to use $3000 of the $5086 he stole, as a down payment for the vehicle. However, his car deal quickly went south when authorities called the dealership notifying them of the recent robbery… and they were able to link the dealer plates to the car that was lended to Warren.