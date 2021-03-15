The COVID-19 pandemic has quashed St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country, except for Gaylord, Michigan, that is.

MLive, reports The Iron Pig Smokehouse in Gaylord, which lost its liquor license last year due to a similar party, held a 300-person-capped party at The Ellison Place on Saturday. It featured food from The Iron Pig, drinks from The Ellison Place, Celtic dancers a kilt sexy leg competition and shirts that read “kiss me, I’m contagious.”

The state currently limits indoor entertainment venues to 50% capacity with a cap of 300 patrons. The Ellison Place holds 2,200 , but following COVID-19 guidelines, the event was limited to 300 people.

“This is just an opportunity for us to step back, have a bit of a good time, hopefully have a lot of laughs with hairy legs and good food…,” Iron Pig owner Ian Murphy told the website. “Ultimately, it’s not trying to poke a stick in anybody’s eye about anything. We’re just ready to get back to normal and have a good time doing it.”