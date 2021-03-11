Survey shows volunteering is contagious because of the pandemic

With all the negative headlines from the ongoing pandemic, there have been positive stories of neighbors helping neighbors and other selfless acts — and according to a new survey, it’s contagious.

Sixty-five percent of Americans who took part in a poll says the pandemic has inspired a “wake-up call” for them to help their communities.

The non-scientific survey of 2,000 Americans commissioned by sanitizer company Muse Health showed 52% of respondents started volunteering for the very first time because of the pandemic. Of those, 35% say they’re delivering food to essential workers, 23% say they’re pitching in to help the elderly or incapacitated to maintain their homes, and 20% say they’ve volunteered at a food pantry.

However, 70% say they’d love to volunteer but haven’t done so because of safety concerns regarding proper sanitizing, social distancing, and mask wearing.

More than a third of those polled say knowing friends and neighbors who were in need inspired them to volunteer, while 17% said seeing their friends and neighbors pitching to help others inspired them to follow suit.

The survey also showed that while 73% believed donating money and other items to aid pandemic efforts is fine, getting out and helping others personally is more fulfilling. In fact, 70% say they plan to volunteer more when they get the COVID-19 vaccine.