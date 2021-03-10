Pennsylvania woman arrested for DUI after repeated trips to McDonald’s drive-thru

A Pennsylvania woman is under arrest after police received a report that she was believed to be driving under the influence with children in the backseat of her car.

Workers at a local McDonald’s suspected something was off when Skyler Perrin, 29, made several trips through their drive-thru back in October, each time forgetting that she had been there before, according to a police report obtained by WTAJ-TV.

Police reportedly noticed signs of intoxication, and, when asked, Perrin said she was prescribed methadone and she had taken it that morning.

Perrin was charged with one felony count of endangering welfare of children, three minor counts of DUI and several summary charges.

After failing a field sobriety test, she was taken into custody, where blood tests revealed that she did in fact have methadone in her system.

Her bail was set at $30,000 on Monday, and she’s currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.