Obituary for “dead sexy” man goes viral, and, yes, it was written by his “smoking hot wife”

Losing a loved one is never easy, but a Nebraska woman found a way to spice up her “dead sexy” husband’s obituary — and now she’s gone viral for it.

Shortly after Crystal Sauser‘s husband of 13-years, 43-year-old Eric Sauser lost his fight with cancer, she went to browse over obituary templates but was not satisfied with what she found. So, instead, she decided to write it herself in an attempt to capture her husband’s style. It was then published in a local paper and recently shared on Twitter.

“Eric A. Sauser, AKA Super Dad, AKA Easy, just a rockin’ dude … passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, February 26, 2021, at the age of 43 with his wife by his side,” it read. “His departure was just in time for him to make his spiritual appearance at every Red Sox spring game.”

Crystal went on to express how Eric loved many people “and there is a good chance he told you that – probably sober, but maybe not.” She also listed some of the things her late husband loved including his “smoking hot wife,” their “brilliant” children, and the “Kansas City Chiefs (before being a Chiefs fan was cool).”

The couple shared three children — Amelia, 11, Violet, 9, and Benjamin, 5 — who Crystal noted “will likely sleep in the same bed [as her] for many years to come (sorry, Eric).”

Amelia read the obituary at Eric’s celebration of life, where there was also a dance party that took place.

The funny yet loving obituary has since made its rounds on the internet, inspiring many.