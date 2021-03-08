Public comment period opens for proposed rule to create advisory council for Office of Outdoor Recreation

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is accepting public comments on a proposed new Oregon Administrative Rule to create an advisory council to the Office of Outdoor Recreation (OREC).

The Outdoor Recreation Advisory Council will facilitate efforts of the Office of Outdoor Recreation to coordinate statewide outdoor recreation policy and priorities with government, outdoor recreation industry and other stakeholders.

The Governor ‘s Task Force on Outdoor Recreation recommended creating the council in its final report, “Governor’s Task Force on the Outdoors: 2020 Framework for Action.”

OPRD will accept public comments on the proposed change through 5 p.m. April 8, 2021. Comments can be made online, in writing or via email:

Online: oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking

In writing: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn. Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301

Email: OPRD.publiccomment@oregon.gov

After reviewing public comments, OPRD staff plan to present a final recommended rule for consideration by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission at its April 2021 business meeting.

The Office of Outdoor Recreation coordinates the state’s outdoor recreation policy across agencies, between public and private sectors, and in cooperation with organizations that have a vested interest in seeing Oregon’s outdoor recreation reach its fullest potential in every corner of the state. More information is at oregon.gov/OREC.

The full text of the proposed rule is available online at oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.