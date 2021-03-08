Drunk man tries to rescue a drunk woman, what could go wrong?

Talk about the blind leading the blind, or in this case, the drunk leading the drunk.

Two drivers have found themselves facing DUI charges after they were involved in a series of car accidents. According to Scoop Nashville, the first accident occurred when a Nashville women drove herself into a ditch after leaving a bar. She then called a friend for help, and when he arrived, he crashed into her vehicle.

As it turns out, they both were heavily intoxicated and blew over twice the legal alcohol limit. They each admitted to having at least two drinks prior to hopping behind the wheel.

Both individuals were booked, charged with DUIs, and freed on pre-trail release.