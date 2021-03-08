COVID changed the way we play, watch, cheer

When two NBA basketball teams were hastily sent back to their locker rooms, not to return, after pregame introductions on March 11, 2020, it was a shock to the system. The first of many. It was the first sign that sports were every bit as vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic as any other phase of life. A year after the worldwide pandemic stopped all games in their tracks, the aftershocks are still being felt across every sector — from the pros, to colleges, to the grassroots, to our own backyards. AP National Sports Writer Eddie Pells looks at what’s changed in the year since the pandemic changed everything in the sports world — and what might never look quite the same.