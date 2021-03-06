Woman impaled by tree limb has 7 broken ribs, husband says

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine passenger who was impaled when a falling pine tree struck the vehicle she was riding in suffered seven broken ribs but she’s getting better day by day. The husband of 79-year-old Theresa Roy said she has a long recovery ahead but he’s thankful they’re alive after the bizarre incident on Tuesday. Sidney Fire and Rescue used the jaws of life to reach her and then cut the tree limb with a hand saw so she could be transported to MaineGeneral hospital in Augusta. She remained in fair condition on Friday.