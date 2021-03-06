What do makeup and burritos have in common?

Burrito lovers and beauty lovers unite! Chipotle and e.l.f. cosmetics have a spicy new collaboration that will have your tastebuds dancing and your makeup looking amazing.

For the cosmetics part of the collaboration, e.l.f. will release four new products — the Chipotle Eyeshadow Palette, Make It Hot Lip Gloss, Extra Guac Face Sponge Set, and the Eyes Chips Face Makeup Bag — all under $20.

And, for Chipotle’s part, they will introduce the Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl, which was curated by iconic drag queens Trixie Mattel and Kim Chi. The bowl is an all-vegan entree consisting of white rice, pinto beans, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo-red salsa, guac, lettuce, and a side of chips.

All items will become available starting March 10.