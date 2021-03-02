US sets sanctions over Russia opposition leader’s poisoning

The Biden administration has announced sanctions of Russian officials and businesses related to the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Administration officials say Tuesday’s sanctions are the first of several steps planned in response to “destabilizing” actions by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government. Navalny is an outspoken critic of Putin’s. The United States and other governments and international organizations blame Russia for his poisoning last August with a Russian-made nerve agent. Navalny was arrested when he returned to Russia after months of recovery abroad. The Biden administration coordinated the sanctions with the European Union, which already had imposed sanctions against some Russian officials.