Nigerian governor says 279 kidnapped schoolgirls are freed

GUSAU, Nigeria (AP) — The governor of a Nigerian state says hundreds of girls abducted last week from a boarding school in the country’s northwest have been freed. Their release Tuesday ends the latest in a spate of such kidnappings in the West African nation. The girls packed into Zamfara state’s Government House office, wearing light blue hijabs and with bare feet. They appeared calm, chatting to one another as they sat in long rows. They will receive a medical checkup before being returned to their parents. Zamfara Gov. Bello Matawalle said that 279 girls had been freed after being abducted Friday. The government last week said 317 had been kidnapped. It was not clear if the higher number was an error or if some girls were still missing.