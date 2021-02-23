Who knew? Study shows eyeglass wearers less likely to catch COVID-19

A study from India suggests that people who wear eyeglasses could be up to three times less likely to be infected by COVID-19.

It seems that one way of catching the virus is by touching your eyes, nose or mouth after coming into contact with it.

However, the study, obtained by the Independent, claims people who wear glasses rub their eyes less, and are therefore at less risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Touching and rubbing of the eyes with contaminated hands may be a significant route of infection,” the report said.

“Long term use of spectacles may prevent repeated touching and rubbing of the eyes.”

Doctors have previously recommended that people who wear contact lenses switch to glasses to avoid potentially passing coronavirus from their hands to their eyes.