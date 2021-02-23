Dad-to-be dies after gender-reveal device explodes

Can we all agree that gender reveal parties need to take it down a few notches? Not only have insane brush fires been ignited and extensive bodily harm been caused by devices used to announce if a little baby boy or girl is on the way — a father-to-be is now dead because of one.

28-year-old father-to-be Christopher Pekny was killed when a device he was building for his baby’s gender reveal party exploded, authorities said. It is unknown what caused the kaboom.

Pekny’s family, which owns the establishment Robin Hood Diner, mourned the passing on Facebook.

“We are deeply saddened and must inform you all of the loss of our dear and beloved Christopher.We appreciate the overwhelming display of love and support that you all have shown,” the family wrote.

New York State Police said the incident is still under investigation, in tandem with the Bomb Disposal Unit.

That said, when did it become trendy to use explosives to announce whether or not someone is painting the nursery pink or blue?