Cyclist Struck by Vehicle; Deputies Investigating

At approximately 8:17 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021, Willamette Valley Communications Center received a 911 call from a driver reporting they struck a cyclist in the 300 block of Lancaster Drive SE. When first responders arrived at the scene they located a 25-year-old male cyclist who had sustained life-threatening injuries. The male was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. The driver was not injured in the crash and remained at the scene.

Investigators from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team were called out to investigate. Based upon initial information, investigators believe the driver was traveling northbound on Lancaster Drive when the cyclist was struck while crossing the roadway. Neither driver impairment nor speed appears to have been contributing factors to the collision. Lancaster Drive SE was closed to traffic for several hours during the investigation.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Dep. Michael Frieze at mfrieze@co.marion.or.us or to call our non-emergency dispatch at 503-588-5032.