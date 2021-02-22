Arizona man allegedly fakes his own kidnapping to avoid work

Coolidge, Arizona police arrested a man for allegedly faking his own abduction to get out of going to work.

Police say they found 19-year-old Brandon Soules near a water tower with his hands bound behind his back and a bandana stuffed in his mouth, according to the Coolidge Examiner.

Soules reportedly told police that two masked men had kidnapped him, knocked him unconsciousness and drove him around in a vehicle before leaving him where he was found.

However, an exhaustive investigation proved Soules’ story was fabricated and the kidnapping and assault never occurred.

Soules was arrested for false reporting to police and reportedly admitted during an interview that he made up the story as an excuse to get out of work.