Survey says people would give up sex, savings and their job to travel again

This pandemic has got people choosing wanderlust over…well, regular lust.

According to a new unscientific survey from trivago, nearly 40% of U.S. participants say they’d give up sex for a year to be able to travel right now. Women accounted for 43% of that number.

Twenty percent of respondents say they’d give up their partner to be able to travel, while 25% say they’d give up all their savings and 48% say they’d give up their job.

The survey, which polled more than 2,000 adults in the U.S. and U.K., also revealed that people’s idea of a dream vacation has changed since the pandemic. The number-one choice for both American and Brits was a chance to spend “time with the family and friends I’ve missed.”

The survey was conducted between Jan. 3-9, 2021.