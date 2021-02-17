After delay, Israel allows vaccines into Hamas-run Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has allowed the Palestinian Authority to deliver the first shipment of vaccines to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. The shipment has arrived at the Kerem Shalom crossing. The PA said it sent 2,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine to Gaza. Israel had held up the shipment as lawmakers debated whether to use the vaccines as a bargaining chip to secure the release of two captives and the remains of two soldiers held by Hamas. Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade on Gaza since the Islamic militant seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel has faced widespread criticism for largely excluding Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza from its successful vaccination campaign.