Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nearly 3.4 million utility customers around the U.S. are still without power in the aftermath of a winter storm. Meanwhile, another blast of snow and ice is threatening to impede the efforts to restore service. The latest storm front was expected to bring more hardship to parts of Texas, Arkansas and the Lower Mississippi Valley before moving to the Northeast on Thursday. The National Weather Service says more than 100 million people live in areas covered by some type of winter weather warning, watch or advisory. At least two dozen people have died in the extreme weather this week.