Right-wing friendly Parler announces re-launch

BOSTON (AP) — The right-wing friendly social network Parler says it’s re-launching. The Twitter alternative was forced offline following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Parler has been struggling to get back online since Amazon canceled its web-hosting service on Jan. 11 over Parler’s unwillingness to remove posts inciting violence. An interim CEO, Mark Meckler of the Tea Party Patriots movement, said in a statement Monday that Parler would be brought back online for current users this week with new users being able to sign up next week. But the site’s only presence Monday evening was a single, static webpage.