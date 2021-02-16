WANTED: Man who poops in unlocked cars

Police are on the hunt for a man who, get this, pooped in bunch of unlocked cars.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the unidentified man hit up two auto shops, Mr. Friendly Auto Service and Twin’s Tire Service, with the first offense occurring back in November.

The owner of the Mr. Friendly Auto Service shared that, after realizing someone had used their customer’s car as a bathroom, he checked the surveillance tapes. The footage showed the man grabbing sanitary napkins, opening the door of a customer’s van and defacating. He also returned in January to repeat the offense.

At Twin’s Tire Service, an employee said that, due to the cold weather, the poop froze, so he was able to shovel it out of the vehicle. The shop did deep clean the vehicle afterwards — free of charge, of course. With this incident, though, the man’s license plate was caught on camera.

Both incidents are still being investigated.