Paxton to return to Mariners

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells he Associated Press that left-hander James Paxton is returning to the Seattle Mariners after an injury filled end of his stint with the New York Yankees. The 32-year-old left-hander agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract, subject to a successful physical. Paxton was 41-26 with a 3.42 ERA for the Mariners from 2013-18. He was traded to the Yankees in November 2018 for left-hander Justus Sheffield, along with outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams and right-handed pitcher Erik Swanson.