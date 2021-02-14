Suns extend win streak

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns continue to demonstrate that their 8-0 record in last season’s NBA bubble wasn’t a fluke.

The Suns keep rolling following a 120-111 win over the 76ers.

Devin Booker poured in 36 points and Chris Paul added 18 with 10 assists in the Suns’ fifth consecutive victory. The Suns also received 15 points from Dario Saric in his first game back after missing 10 straight.

Booker contributed 16 points while the Suns turned a 53-all halftime tie into an 86-81 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Suns have won eight of their past nine games and improved to 16-9.

Checking out Saturday’s other NBA action:

— The Jazz have continued their torrid stretch by blowing through the Heat, 112-94. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points in Utah’s seventh straight victory and 18th in its last 19. Bojan Bogdanovic (bahg-DAHN’-oh-vihch) added 19 points for the Jazz, who have turned a 4-4 start into a league-best 22-5 record.

— Kevin Durant won his long-anticipated first trip back to the Bay Arena to play the Warriors team he helped capture two titles over three years, scoring 20 points in the Nets’ 134-117 victory over Golden State. James Harden dished out 14 assists and grabbed eight boards to go with 19 points, including five 3s.

— Doug McDermott furnished 26 points and Myles Turner chipped in 19 with 10 rebounds to help the Pacers get their second straight win since a four-game skid, 125-113 versus the Hawks. Indiana trailed by nine heading into the final period before scoring 41 points, including a 27-7 run to take control.

— Julius Randle and rookie Immanuel Quickley each scored 22 points as the Knicks sent the Rockets to a season-high fifth straight loss, 121-99. Derrick Rose added 16 points for the Knicks, who had no problem in their first game after losing starting center Mitchell Robinson to a broken right hand the previous night.