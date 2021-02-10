Gimme three tacos.. or else!

They say that people aren’t themselves when they are hungry, so maybe that’s what drove an Ohio man to attempt to rob a Taco Bell.

WEWS reports a 36-year-old man was arrested in Akron on Friday night after trying to get an employee to fork over exactly three tacos.

According to the Akron Police Department, they were responding to a parking complaint when they were alerted to the distressing situation that had occurred at the local fast food Mexican restaurant. An employee walked over to authorities and told them that the man had entered the store and demanded three tacos, claimed to have a gun and threatened to shoot.

Unfortunately for the man, he didn’t make off with any of Taco Bell’s delicious snacks. Instead, he wound up getting arrested and charged for robbery after police found and detained him in outside of the back of the restaurant.