“And I would’ve gotten away with stealing this ice cream if it wasn’t for this ledge”

Ben and Jerry’s makes some pretty delicious ice cream — Phish Food, Cherry Garcia… Americone Dream? Well, one man who tried to lickedy split with eight pints of the good stuff found himself dangling off a ledge.

According to the New York City Police Department, a man with sticky fingers tried to steal the ice cream from a local CVS but, unfortunately for him, he wasn’t that great at not being suspicious.

So, the suspect fled with his ice cream in tow once police arrived and led them on a wild Moose (tracks) chase through the streets before trying to evade officers by jumping off a building into the alleyway.

Well, it didn’t go as planned because he caught himself on a ledge. Police found themselves looking up at the perp dangling helplessly from a few stories up.

“After stealing 8 pints of Häagen-Dazs from a local business, this man’s getaway didn’t go as planned. We found him, rescued him & brought a safe conclusion to this precarious icecapade in #EastHarlem,” said NYPD’s 23rd Precinct on Twitter on Tuesday — complete with an embarrassing photo of the dangling ice cream thief. “Thank you @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Services for lifting this man to safety.”

The ice cream was, thankfully, recovered.

As for the thief? Well, he should start thinking of a better answer when his cellmate asks, “Whadya in for?”