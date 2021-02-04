Springfield restaurant fined over COVID-19 rules

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Occupational Safety and Health has fined a Springfield restaurant $9,215 over two alleged COVID-19-related violations. KEZI-TV reports the restaurant called Along Came Trudy was issued a fine of $9,215, following weeks of the business remaining open against statewide rules. State officials say the fine was issued after an inspection in December. By allowing indoor dining, OSHA said the restaurant willfully disregarded the ban on indoor dining in extreme risk areas. The second violation regards a failure to make sure customers inside the restaurant wear a face covering. OSHA also said armed people outside the business threatened regulatory agencies and their staff members. Employers have 30 days to appeal citations.