Oregon nears 2,000 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon nears 2,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the Oregon Health Authority reporting 10 additional people who died from COVID-19 on Wednesday. The most recent deaths, include four men and six women, people ranging from 59 to 99 years old and residents of Clackamas, Multnomah and Umatilla. On Wednesday the health authority reported 649 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 144,605. The death toll is 1,991. Most of Wednesday’s cases were in Marion, Washington and Multnomah counties.