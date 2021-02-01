C.E.A.S.E. Petition to get County Commissions to update Ordinances for Solar Farms

The following is an email we received about a Petition about Solar Use in Klickitat County:

Hey,

In my efforts to sign this petition online with limited to no internet I am stuck with this avenue. I listen to your radio program every weekday morning. I would like to bring up the point that having solar glare from solar panels right next door to an airport does not seem to be a very good idea.

I just signed the petition “Klickitat County Board of County Commissioners: Impose emergency moratorium to update Klickitat County’s ordinances for solar farms” and wanted to see if you could help by adding your name.

Our goal is to reach 500 signatures and we need more support. You can read more and sign the petition here:

http://chng.it/mkGj8HHyFY

Thanks!

Jack