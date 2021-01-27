These are the most sleep-deprived big cities in the US, according to the CDC

If you’re reading this from Detroit, Michigan, or Cleveland, Ohio, we understand if you’re yawning: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say those are the two most sleep-deprived big cities in the U.S.

The website RetailMeNot compiled some of the data from the CDC’s PLACES 2020 Project to find which cities’ residents lack the most Zs, and Detroit and Cleveland appear at the top the list, with 51.4%, and 50.3% of residents, respectively, reporting getting less than the recommended seven hours of sleep a night.

Many factors contribute to a lack of sleep, the agency says, including heath issues, overuse of tech, and poverty. The latter affects not only health issues that cause sleeplessness, but also finding adequate and safe housing in which to count those sheep.

For the record, some 70 million Americans are sleep-deprived, the CDC says.

The Top Ten Most Sleep-Deprived Cities (according to the CDC)



1. Detroit, MI

Percentage of adults that sleep <7 hours/night: 51.4%

2. Cleveland, OH

Percentage of adults that sleep <7 hours/night: 50.3%

3. Memphis, TN

Percentage of adults that sleep <7 hours/night: 47.8%

4. Philadelphia, PA

Percentage of adults that sleep <7 hours/night: 45.4%

5. Baltimore, MD

Percentage of adults that sleep <7 hours/night: 44.2%

6. Columbus, OH

Percentage of adults that sleep <7 hours/night: 41.8%

7. New York, NY

Percentage of adults that sleep <7 hours/night: 40.5%

8. Jacksonville, FL

Percentage of adults that sleep <7 hours/night: 40.4%

9. Miami, FL

Percentage of adults that sleep <7 hours/night: 39.6%

10. Oklahoma City, OK

Percentage of adults that sleep <7 hours/night: 38.9%