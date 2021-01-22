Man awakens from months-long coma and is immediately charged with murder

A 21-year-old Sydney, Australia man awoke from a seven-month long induced coma on Wednesday to find homicide detectives standing at his bedside, ready to charge him with the murder of his girlfriend.

The suspect, Weijie He was placed in a coma with critical head injuries back in June after falling from the fourth floor balcony of his apartment, according to Vice. When police visited the apartment the following day, they found the body of his 19-year-old girlfriend Liqun Pan, whom officers allege had been badly beaten to death.

It’s not clear whether He’s fall was accidental or an attempted suicide attempt.

“He is very, very lucky to be alive,” said Detective Inspector Robert Alison. “Most people would have not survived.”

He has been refused bail and was due to face court via video link on Wednesday.