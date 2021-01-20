Wyden Statement on President Biden’s Inauguration Day Executive Actions on the Environment

Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s inauguration day environmental executive actions:

“President Joe Biden’s action today sends a strong signal to the American people and the world that his administration is setting our nation’s priorities right, putting the health of our communities and environment over corporate interests and science over politics. This administration understands the urgency of the climate crisis, the value of our public lands to our water, air and rural economies, and the importance of ensuring environmental justice.

“With a Biden administration and Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress, now we can undo the harm over the last four years, restore the public trust, and build back better for a safer, healthier America. My top priorities as we work together for progress: overhauling our energy tax code to move us toward a carbon-free future; establishing a 21st Century Civilian Conservation Corps to create good paying jobs that will improve and protect our public lands; and doing everything in our power to prevent the blistering and devastating wildfires destroying homes, businesses and livelihoods.”