Senator Murray Reflects on Inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris, Thanks Washington State Constituents

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released the following statement on the inauguration of Joseph Biden as President of the United States and Kamala Harris as Vice President of the United States.

“As I watched Joe Biden and Kamala Harris be sworn in as our next President and Vice President, I couldn’t help but think about this day four years ago. I went to President Trump’s inauguration because as much as I didn’t like it, he’d won. But, I went wearing a Planned Parenthood scarf—the same I had on today—to show I planned to work every day to defend all the rights I knew were threatened. The next day I went to the Women’s March and saw crowds of women ready to stand up for their rights and each other’s. I realized then how much it was going to matter that every single person who opposed what President Trump stood for—hate and division, racism and bigotry—speak up and make sure they were heard. And Washington state, you did.

“Since the day President Trump was inaugurated four years ago I’ve had more calls, more emails, more constituents closely following what’s happening in the other Washington and getting engaged in elections up and down the ticket, than ever before. From defending the Affordable Care Act, to standing against the President’s cruel immigration policies, to protesting racial injustice and more, you’ve been there every step of the way, ready to use your voice and your vote to hold our country accountable to our ideals of justice and equality. You made such a difference. I know because I saw it firsthand every single day of the Trump Administration, and because President Trump lost a free and fair election.

“It has been an incredibly hard four years. Many of us are missing people we wish could see this day. I hope each of you is taking time to remember those who are still in our hearts, and to appreciate all you’ve done to raise your voices and each other’s. You make our democracy what it is, and your commitment to a fair and just future for all will help our country rebuild stronger from all we face right now. Please keep making yourselves heard, because as today shows, it could not matter more. I am so proud to be your Senator, and I can’t wait for our work ahead together.”