French Woman fights to prove she’s alive

PARIS (AP) — Some people fight to live. But for Jeanne Pouchain of France, her fight — is to prove that she’s alive. Pouchain is 58 and lives in the village of Saint Joseph, in the Loire region. And therein lies the problem. While she lives there, she officially has been declared dead. That happened because of a court decision in Lyon (lee-OHN’) that declared her dead, even though no death certificate was produced. Her attorney is working to get it all squared away. Meanwhile she says being “dead” has already led to authorities seizing her car over an unpaid debt — and worries her furniture will be seized next.