Elvis Presley’s Graceland starting live virtual tours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elvis Presley’s Graceland is now offering real-time online tours for fans around the world, including those who can’t make it to the tourist attraction during the coronavirus pandemic. Graceland said the two-hour guided tours will take virtual visitors into Presley’s former Memphis home, which has been turned into a museum, and through the Meditation Garden, where he is buried. Presley died in Memphis on Aug. 16, 1977. Also included in the $100 ticket is a tour of Presley’s jet and a walk through the entertainment complex, which houses exhibits and artifacts related to the late singer and actor. Viewers will be able to ask questions during the tours.