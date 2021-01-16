AUSTRALIAN PIGEON DECLASSIFIED AS BIOSECURITY RISK

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A pigeon considered a disease risk in Australia has gotten a break. Instead of being killed, the bird may be allowed to live. The saga started late last month when someone found a pigeon in a Melbourne backyard. The bird’s band suggested it was a racing pigeon that had left the U.S. from Oregon — 8,000 miles away — two months earlier. Because of that, Australian health officials thought the bird could be a disease carrier — and planned to kill it. But after checking with U.S. officials, it turned out the leg band was a fake. Since the bird isn’t from the U.S., it appears it won’t have to be put down. By the way, the bird has been named Joe, after American president-elect Joe Biden.