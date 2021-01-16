DEER FREED AFTER GAME WARDEN FIRES SHOT

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man, a gun and two deer. It’s a combination that doesn’t always favor the deer — but in this case, it did. A Kansas game warden is getting props for a video that shows him firing his gun to untangle the antlers of two whitetail stags. The video was released by the Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism agency. And it shows a warden’s body camera footage from earlier this month. A bowhunter contacted the agency to report seeing the two deer with their antlers locked together. The wardens were able to get the deer to freeze by throwing a towel over their heads. Then, one warden takes aim and fires off a single shot, knocking part of one deer’s antler off. The startled animals, now free, bounded off in different directions. Neither deer was hurt.