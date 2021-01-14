Love hot dogs? Oscar Mayer has the perfect job for you

Oscar Mayer has a way with B-O-L-O-G-N-A and now they are seeking out help to get the word out about their hot dogs around the United States by hiring, get this, hotdoggers.

According to the official application, a hotdogger will act as a spokesperson for the brand “as you crisscross the hot dog highways of America.” And they’ll be doing it in style, from behind the wheels of the 84-year-old, 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

This gig isn’t just for fun though, the lucky candidate who gets selected will get to enjoy the gig for a full year –after attending Hot Dog High, a two-week training to learn the ins and outs of life as a Hotdogger — and they will be compensated.

As for what’s required from applicants, you must be a college student with at least a 3.0 GPA, a valid driver’s license, and a great personality.