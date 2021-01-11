Be careful where you snore, it could land you behind bars

Be careful what you do in a McDonald’s drive-thru because it could land you behind bars. Case in point, a 28-year-old man was arrested for “snoring loudly” while in the lane for the fast-food chain.

According to an affidavit obtained by TCPalm.com, the individual was spotted by a sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Apparently, the man had fallen asleep at the wheel while in line for a late night snack at almost 4 a.m. on December 20 and was “snoring loudly.”

The guy probably could have gotten away with a quick wake-up from the officer, but it seemingly went all downhill when he was asked for his driver’s license.

“I don’t have one,” he is quoted saying.

As it turns out, his license was suspended, which the man knew, and on top that, his truck reeked of alcohol and his speech was slurred. He also, apparently, copped to downing six to eight beers and a few run cocktails while attending a bonfire earlier in the evening.

After doing some field sobriety exercises, the man was arrested on charged of DUI and knowingly driving with a suspended license.