Wyden Statement on Senators Cruz and Hawley

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement calling for the resignations of U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas:

“Every member of the Senate takes a sacred oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Upholding that oath is a matter of conscience. The behavior of President Trump and Senators Hawley and Cruz culminating in the assault on the seat of our democracy shocks that conscience.

“Any senator exhorting such an assault violates their sworn oath and is unworthy of holding federal office. There must be consequences for senators who would foment a violent mob for personal gain. I call on Senators Hawley and Cruz to resign and accept the responsibility which they so clearly bear.”