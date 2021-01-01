Spoiler alert: Hawaiian rolls aren’t Hawaiian

Contrary to popular belief, King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls are not actually made in Hawaii, they are made in California — gasp — and now they are being sued.

The New York Post reports that a lawsuit was filed on Friday claiming that the company has misled its consumers.

Attorney Spencer Sheehan, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiffs, told the outlet, “King’s Hawaiian has been known as the most authentic purveyor of its eponymous Hawaiian rolls. Unfortunately, they’re labeling gives consumers the impression that it’s made in Hawaii. It’s not.”

Although the rolls are not currently manufactured on the island, according to its website, that is where they started out.

King’s Hawaiian’s history dates back to the 1950s, when Robert Taira first opened the business in Hilo Robert’s Bakery. It later expanded to Honolulu, where it was renamed King’s Bakery.