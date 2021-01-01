WA Notify app is alerting users of virus exposures

SEATTLE (AP) — State health officials say more than one-quarter of Washington’s adult population has activated or downloaded the WA Notify smartphone app created to let people know if they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The state Department of Health said this week the app is active and is sending notifications to people who may have been exposed. The Seattle Times reports, however, the state does not have reliable data on how many times the app has been used to alert people or on how many people have been alerted. Part of that is because privacy protections built into the app limit how much information public health officials get.