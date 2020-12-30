On this episode of when squirrels attack

2020 is the year that just keeps on giving. What’s up next? Aggressive squirrels.

According to a report by ABC7, the four-legged critters have been wreaking havoc on residents of a Queens neighborhood with one woman even needed to visit the emergency room after being bitten.

Another resident, Micheline Frederick, was attacked on December 21, and told the outlet, “It just basically runs up my leg and I’m like ‘OK squirrel, hello, what are you doing?'”

“He either bit or scratched me on my neck and then I must have reached over and next thing I know, it’s a cage match and I’m losing,” she continued.

Frederick’s hands were covered with blood and bruises as a result of the attack. She also got a rabies shot as a precaution before warning her neighbor Licia Wang, who was also attacked.



“I tried to shake it off but I couldn’t, squirrels have claws, cling onto your winter jacket, there’s no way to shake it off,” Wang said.



At least three other people have said they had similar encounters with either a single rogue squirrel or a pack.



Most of the attacks have happened on 65th Drive near Fitchett Street in Rego Park.



They have reached out to the city for help, but were told to hire their own licensed trapper, which they did, but so far have not seen results.