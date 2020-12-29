From Zoom to Quibi, the tech winners and losers of 2020

We streamed, we Zoomed, we ordered groceries and houseplants online, we created virtual villages while navigating laptop shortages to work and learn from home. In so many ways, 2020’s pandemic-induced isolation just threw our dependence on technology into overdrive. But for all the winners — like Zoom, e-commerce and video games — there were plenty of losers, too. Virtual reality sounded like a good escape, but it never took off. Quibi fizzled and Uber and Lyft saw their ridership plummet. As for Big Tech? Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google did well financially. But regulators are breathing down their neck.