Boston Celtics Hall of Famer K.C. Jones dies at 88

BOSTON (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones has died at an assistant living facility in Connecticut at age 88.

Jones won 12 NBA titles with the Celtics, nine as a player, one as an assistant coach and two as head coach. He is one of only seven players in history to win an Olympic Gold Medal, an NCAA title and an NBA championship.

Only former Celtics teammates Bill Russell and Sam Jones won more NBA championships as players.

Jones retired as a player in 1967 and was elected to the Naismith Hall in 1989, three years after earning his last NBA title.

Jones had been receiving care for Alzheimer’s disease for the past several years.