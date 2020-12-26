Heat continue Christmas mastery & other NBA News

UNDATED (AP) — The Miami Heat have continued their Christmas Day success under head coach Erik Spoelstra (SPOHL’-struh).

Duncan Robinson nailed seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points as the Heat whipped the Pelicans, 111-98.

Robinson tied the most treys ever on Christmas Day and helped head coach Erik Spoelstra (SPOHL’-struh) improve to 8-0 on the holiday.

Goran Dragic finished with 18 points and Bam Adebayo had 17 for the Heat, who outscored the Pelicans, 48-30 from beyond the arc.

New Orleans led 17-9 midway through the opening quarter before being outscored 52-21 by Miami over the next 13½ minutes

Zion Williamson had 32 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans, while Brandon Ingram added 28 points.

In Friday’s other NBA action:

— Anthony Davis scored 28 points and the Lakers compiled a 52-27 rebounding advantage in a 138-115 thumping of the Mavericks. LeBron James provided 22 points while becoming the second-leading Christmas scorer in NBA history. Montrezl (MAHN’-trehz) Harrell scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half for Los Angeles. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) had 27 points and seven assists in his first starring role in the NBA’s showcase Christmas evening game.

— The Bucks have bounced back from a season-opening loss by blowing out the Warriors, 138-99. Khris Middleton made the most of his 26 minutes of playing time by pouring in 31 points on 10 of 15 shooting. Milwaukee shot 20 of 37 from 3-point range, with Middleton going 6-for-8. Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-the-toh-KOON’poh) delivered 15 points and 13 rebounds in just 27 minutes for the Bucks, who shot 55% and outscored Golden State, 72-43 in the second half.

— Kyrie Irving had a successful return to Boston as he contributed 37 points, eight assists and six rebounds to the Nets’ 123-95 throttling of the Celtics. Irving was 7 of 10 from 3-point range in his first regular-season game at TD Garden since he opted out of his Celtics contract in 2019. Kevin Durant added 29 points in 33 minutes for the Nets, who trailed by three at halftime before improving to 2-0. Jaylen Brown led the Celts with 27 points, while Jayson Tatum added 20.

— Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard dropped in 21 points before suffering a facial injury in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ convincing 121-108 win over the Nuggets. Leonard took an elbow in the face midway through the final period and lay bleeding on the court before walking to the locker room. Paul George scored 23 for the Clippers, who led by 24 in the second half. Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) finished with 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Denver.