Update 12/23 @ 9:30 am: Vehicle accident causes gas service disruption in White Salmon/Hood River

Update: 12/23 @ 9:30 am

NW Natural, in coordination with Hood River County Sheriff Emergency Management, Klickitat County Emergency, and other agencies and partners, is offering assistance with hotel rooms, portable heaters and blankets to natural gas customers who remain without service due to the car accident into Williams NW Pipeline district regulator station.



Heaters and blankets: Customers seeking free portable heaters and blankets can receive them at temporary distribution centers at 1825 May Street in Hood River (across from the Fire Department) or 119 NE Church Avenue in White Salmon (White Salmon Fire Department), both will be open from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. today.



Hotels: NW Natural customers needing a place to stay should contact any of the following hotels for a room. Please bring a copy of your gas bill or proof of address and lodging expenses will be covered by NW Natural.



Best Western Hood River

1108 E Marina Way, Hood River, OR 97031. (541) 386-2200



Hampton Inn Hood River

Nichols Pkwy, Hood River, OR 97031(541) 436-1600



Holiday Inn Express Hood River

2625 Cascade Ave, Hood River, OR 97031(541) 308-1000



Columbia Cliff Villas Hotel Hood River

3880 Westcliff Drive Hood River, OR 97031 (541) 436-2660



Best Western Cascade Locks

735 Wanapa St, Cascade Locks, OR 97014(541) 374-8777



Holiday Inn Express The Dalles

2920 W 6th St, The Dalles, OR 97058(541) 370-2450



The Dalles Shilo Inn

3223 Bret Clodfelter Way, The Dalles, OR 97058(541) 298-5502



Motel 6 The Dalles

2014 W 7th St, The Dalles, OR 97058 541-296-1191



This list will be updated on nwnatural.com periodically.



Transportation: For customers seeking transportation to lodging, please call the Hood River County Emergency Management Hotline: 541-387-6911 for English and 541-387-7080 for Spanish. This hotline will be staffed from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. today, Wed. Dec. 23.



Service restoration: NW Natural crews will continue to restore gas service today in White Salmon-Bingen. We also expect to start the restoration process to customers in Hood River-Odell. This will occur in a phased approach and could take several days. Here is a map with the plan for restoration: https://www.nwnatural.com/-/media/nwnatural/pdfs/external_restoration_map.pdfWhen we restore service, NW Natural technicians go door-to-door to affected customers. Customers do not need to do anything. Customers should not relight their equipment but wait to be contacted by NW Natural. If a customer is not home, we will leave a door hanger with a phone number that they can call to schedule a time that works, typically that same day.



We have brought in extra crews and are working as quickly as possible. We’re also receiving additional assistance from other utilities through a mutual assistance program. Customers may see employees wearing badges from NW Natural, Avista, Cascade/Intermountain or Puget Sound Energy. All workers will carry ID when they arrive at customer homes and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols as usual.NW Natural will continue to provide updates. Follow us on Twitter @nwnatural and visit www.nwnatural.com.

Update: 12/22 @ 10:30 am

This morning, NW Natural crews are beginning the process to restore gas service to about 1,500 customers in White Salmon-Bingen. We expect to be able to start able to start the restoration process to about 4,000 customers in Hood River-Odell tomorrow (Wednesday), which will occur in a phased approach and could take several days.



We are working with Williams NW Pipeline, which is repairing damage to its district regulator station after a vehicle crashed into it late Sunday night. Because of the accident, the Williams’ gas line was shut down, and NW Natural’s 5,500 customers in the White Salmon-Hood River area lost service. NW Natural’s schedule is dependent on when Williams completes repairs.



When we can begin restoring service, NW Natural technicians will be going door-to-door to affected customers. Customers do not need to do anything. Customers should not relight their equipment but wait to be contacted by NW Natural. If a customer is not home, we will leave a door hanger with a phone number that they can call to schedule a time that works, typically that same day.



We have brought in extra crews and are working as quickly as possible to restore service. We’re also receiving additional assistance from other utilities through a mutual assistance program. Customers may see employees wearing badges from NW Natural, Avista, Cascade or Puget Sound Energy. All workers will carry ID when they arrive at customer homes and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols as usual.



NW Natural distributed blankets to customers from the Hood River Fire Department last night and will communicate plans for additional resources/distributions later today.



Media Alert, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, 6:40 p.m.

Natural gas customers in White Salmon-Bingen, Washington and Hood River-Odell, Oregon are experiencing loss of gas service after a vehicle crashed into a district regulator station around 11:50 p.m. Sunday night.

The district regulator is owned by Williams NW Pipeline Company, which provides gas to NW Natural. NW Natural serves about 5,500 customers in the Hood River and White Salmon area. Because of the vehicle accident, the Williams’ gas line has been shut down.

Consequently, NW Natural customers are experiencing a disruption in service since early Monday morning. NW Natural has been at the Williams’ site as they work to bring their system back online. Right now, it’s estimated that NW Natural may be able to start restoring service to its customers in White Salmon on Tuesday. It’s estimated we may begin restoring service to customers in Hood River on Wednesday.

In both cases, service technicians will go to every meter to turn it off. Then, we will reintroduce gas to the system. Then we will go door-to-door to restore service.

Customers do not need to do anything. Customers should not relight their equipment but wait to be contacted by NW Natural. If a customer is not home, we will leave a door hanger with a phone number that they can call to schedule a time that works, typically that same day.

Service restoration is a long process and fortunately outages on the gas system are rare. But the weather forecast shows cold temperatures tonight, which is why NW Natural apologizes for the inconvenience and has brought in extra crews who will be working as quickly as possible to restore service. Many employees have volunteered to give up their holiday vacations to come in and work.

We are also receiving additional assistance from about 40 technicians from other utilities through a mutual assistance program. Customers may see employees wearing badges from NW Natural, Avista, Cascade or Puget Sound Energy. All workers will carry ID when they arrive at customer homes and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols as usual.

NW Natural is also working with partners such as the Red Cross to provide emergency blankets for the most vulnerable this evening. These items will be available to pick up from 10 p.m. to midnight at the Hood River Fire Department: 1785 Meyer Parkway, Hood River, OR, 97031.

12/21 Noon Update:

Media Alert, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, Noon

Natural gas customers in White Salmon, Washington and Hood River, Oregon are experiencing loss of gas service after a vehicle crashed into a district regulator station around 11:50 p.m. last night.

The district regulator is owned by Williams NW Pipeline Company, which provides gas to NW Natural. NW Natural serves about 5,000 customers in the Hood River and White Salmon area. Because of the vehicle accident, the Williams’ gas line has been shut down.

Consequently, NW Natural customers are experiencing a disruption in service. NW Natural is at the site with Williams as they work to bring their system back online. Right now, it is estimated that NW Natural may be able to start restoring service to its customers in White Salmon tomorrow. It’s estimated we may begin restoring service to customers in Hood River on Wednesday.

Technicians will be going door-to-door to affected customers to restore service. Customers do not need to do anything right now. Customers should not relight their equipment but wait to be contacted by NW Natural.

The weather forecast shows cold temperatures overnight, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience the gas outtage may cause customers. Please know we have brought in extra crews and will be working as quickly as possible to restore service. Be sure to check our website where we plan to post a list of resources for customers in need.

Original post:

Natural gas customers in White Salmon, Washington and Hood River, Oregon may experience loss of gas service after a vehicle crashed into a district regulator station around 11:50 p.m. last night.

The district regulator is owned by Williams NW Pipeline Company, which provides gas to NW Natural. NW Natural serves about 5,000 customers in the Hood River and White Salmon area. Because of the vehicle accident, the Williams’ gas line has been shut down.

Consequently, NW Natural customers this morning are expected to experience a disruption in service. NW Natural is working with emergency officials to determine the impact to customers and on a plan to reactivate gas service.

At this time, there’s no estimate of when service will be restored. Customers do not need to do anything right now. Customers should not relight their equipment but wait to be contacted by NW Natural. Technicians will go door-to-door to affected customers to restore service.

