2 passengers, puppy exit NYC flight via slide before takeoff

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York City flight was halted after a Florida couple traveling with a Great Dane puppy fled the aircraft with the pet using an emergency slide. Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant said on Tuesday the incident occurred on Monday as a jet was departing from LaGuardia Airport en route to Atlanta. A witness said the man had ignored a flight attendant’s order to sit during takeoff, he said, because he had post-traumatic stress disorder. The two were arrested and face charges including criminal mischief and trespassing. The man was released without bail on Tuesday.